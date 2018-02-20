Cold temperatures to remain for South Coast this week

It’s going to remain cold on B.C.’s South Coast this week before some snow is expected on the weekend.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says on Tuesday night, temperatures will dip to between -3 C and -6 C.

Warming shelters have now opened up across the region as some of the permanent shelters are already full.

The shelters are low-barrier and are open to anyone with pets, carts or bicycles.

The Union Gospel Mission (UGM), one of the permanent shelters in Vancouver, was so busy the past few nights, they filled their 72 beds and 20 temporary mats and had to turn people away.

“Twenty-five people came to us and we had to turn them away because we didn’t have spaces available for them to come into right away,” said Jeremy Hunka from the UGM.

“It’s been really bad, it’s been really busy, the cold weather is really sinking in and now it’s going to get worse and continue so this is real. The risk is real. This could be deadly and we really want to prevent a tragedy.”

Madryga says while it is still early in the week, some snow is expected in the forecast.

“A weak front sliding down through B.C. on Wednesday will generate some light snow in several areas,” says Madryga. “However, it is the time frame of Friday through Saturday that is shaping up to be more significant.”

Madryga adds this system will produce “significant snowfall, including on the B.C. South Coast.”

“The air will be a little milder at that time and some rain may fall closer to sea level,” he says. “As this scenario is still days away, a fine-tuning of the forecast will be ongoing, but safe to say the wintry weather will continue.”