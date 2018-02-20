Crime
February 20, 2018 1:34 pm

Ontario farmer won’t be charged for shooting neighbour’s dog: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

Provincial police say a farmer who shot and injured a dog in Essex, Ont., on the weekend will not face any charges.

Police say they were called after someone reported that a dog was shot at about 9 p.m. Sunday.

They say a farmer on the property admitted to shooting the dog with a small-calibre firearm, because the animal was on his property and he was protecting his livestock.

They say the dog, which belonged to a neighbour, was taken to a local veterinary clinic and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they’ve concluded their investigation and won’t be charging the farmer.

They say the Protection of Livestock and Poultry from Dogs Act allows people to kill dogs that are “straying” and not under control on premises where livestock and poultry are kept.

