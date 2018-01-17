Husky shot by hunter while walking with its owner in western Alberta

An investigation is underway after a hunter mistook a dog for a wolf and shot it in a rural area in west-central Alberta, the RCMP said in a news release on Thursday.

Police said at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to an area off Highway 40 North near the community of Entrance, Alta. They said the dog — a husky — was hiking off leash with its owner by a man who was “lawfully hunting in the area at the time.”

The husky was injured but survived. A GoFundMe account has been started for the dog — Meka — to help raise money for veterinary fees. According to the GoFundMe organizer, Bethany Dyck, “the bullet went through her (Meka’s) front right leg, then passed through her rear left leg.

“Fortunately for Meka, the bone damage in her front leg has potential to repair itself without invasive surgery,” Dyck wrote on the page. “Surgery will be re-evaluated at the end of January. However, we have been left with the vet bills because this individual shot my dog and is not taking finanical responsibility for doing so.”

Dyck describes Meka as “the best sidekick I could have asked for” and hopes bringing attention to this story will help to prevent something similar from happening to other dog owners.

The RCMP said the hunter has been co-operative with investigators and “at this time no charges have been laid.”

According to the Alberta government’s 2017 Alberta Guide to Hunting Regulations, without a licence, people may “hunt (but not trap) timber wolf from the opening of any big game season in a particular wildlife-management unit” until May 31, 2018, or until June 15, 2018 in wildlife-management units where black bear seasons are open until June 15. The same rules apply for hunting “alien wolf” but a licence is required for those animals.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Hinton RCMP detachment at 780-865-5544. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers, either by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Global News has reached out to Dyck for more information about what happened.

Entrance, Alta. is located about 300 kilometres west of Edmonton.