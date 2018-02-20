For $12M, you can own St. Mark’s Anglican Church in Vancouver’s Kitsilano area

St. Mark’s Anglican Church, a 100-year-old facility in Kitsilano, one of B.C.’s most upscale areas, is up for sale at the steep price of $11,998,000.

Rev. Richard Leggett said Anglican churches in the Vancouver area are moving elsewhere due to, in part, the steep cost of housing.

Other Anglican properties up for sale include St. Margaret of Scotland in Burnaby and St. Monica’s in Horseshoe Bay.

“Housing prices in Vancouver have grown so rapidly and so high that the grandchildren of the grandparents who built the church are no longer living nearby,” said Leggett.

READ MORE: B.C. year in review 2017: housing in Vancouver, where a one-bedroom unit costs $2,090

“Whether they are living in North Delta, or Richmond, or Surrey or other cities, they’ve moved away from these congregations,” he said.

The church stopped serving Anglican congregations five years ago and has relied on rental income from community groups.

At just under 18,000 square feet, and in a location at the heart of a popular neighbourhood,the church might sell for more as it’s considered to be prime real estate.

Leggett said money from the sale will go into the church’s consolidated trust fund, and that proceeds will go toward initiatives in the Anglican ministry.

The church is on a property that’s zoned RT-8, which prioritizes the “retention and renovation of existing buildings which maintain an architectural style and building form consistent with the historical character of the area.”

It’s currently leased with a Montessori school and a parish, according to a listing by Colliers International.

Here are some photos of St. Mark’s Anglican Church: