Connor McDavid hat trick powers Edmonton Oilers past Colorado Avalanche

Connor McDavid recorded his third hat trick of the season to lift the Edmonton Oilers past the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 Sunday afternoon in Denver. The Oilers snap a six-game losing streak.

As usual, the Oilers surrendered the first goal of the game. Tyson Jost beat Cam Talbot over his right shoulder 4:04 into the first period. The Oilers have allowed the first goal 38 times in 58 games.

McDavid ended the Oilers scorless drought at 99:16 when he slid in a rebound with 8:03 left in the second period. However, the game was only tied for 1:10. Alexander Kerfoot had a point shot deflect in off his body to put the Avalanche up 2-1.

McDavid struck again 8:59 into the third, wiring a wrist shot past a screened Semyon Varlamov. The Oilers grabbed their first lead of the afternoon 4:19 later when Ryan Strome ended a 21-game goalless drought. He converted a centring pass from Mike Cammalleri for his eighth of the season.

The Avalanche failed to convert on a power play with 5:55 to go, then Nathan MacKinnon drilled a shot off the post with 3:27 left.

McDavid scored into an empty net with 1:26 left.

MacKinnon returned to the Avs lineup after missing the previous eight games with an upper body injury.

Talbot made 24 saves for his 20th win of the season.

The Oilers, 24-30-4, will host Boston on Tuesday.