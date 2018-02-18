Edmonton sports

More
Cam Talbot
February 18, 2018 6:01 pm

Connor McDavid hat trick powers Edmonton Oilers past Colorado Avalanche

By Radio Host  630CHED

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, front, drives downice with the puck as Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog pursues in the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Denver.

David Zalubowsk, Associated Press
A A

Connor McDavid recorded his third hat trick of the season to lift the Edmonton Oilers past the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 Sunday afternoon in Denver. The Oilers snap a six-game losing streak.

As usual, the Oilers surrendered the first goal of the game. Tyson Jost beat Cam Talbot over his right shoulder 4:04 into the first period. The Oilers have allowed the first goal 38 times in 58 games.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers suffer sixth straight loss with loss to Arizona

McDavid ended the Oilers scorless drought at 99:16 when he slid in a rebound with 8:03 left in the second period. However, the game was only tied for 1:10. Alexander Kerfoot had a point shot deflect in off his body to put the Avalanche up 2-1.

McDavid struck again 8:59 into the third, wiring a wrist shot past a screened Semyon Varlamov. The Oilers grabbed their first lead of the afternoon 4:19 later when Ryan Strome ended a 21-game goalless drought. He converted a centring pass from Mike Cammalleri for his eighth of the season.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers can’t cash in against Vegas

The Avalanche failed to convert on a power play with 5:55 to go, then Nathan MacKinnon drilled a shot off the post with 3:27 left.

McDavid scored into an empty net with 1:26 left.

MacKinnon returned to the Avs lineup after missing the previous eight games with an upper body injury.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers lose fourth straight, fall 7-5 to Panthers

Talbot made 24 saves for his 20th win of the season.

The Oilers, 24-30-4, will host Boston on Tuesday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cam Talbot
colorado avalanche
Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton sports
Leon Draisaitl
Nathan MacKinnon
NHL
oilers avalanche
oilers avs

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News