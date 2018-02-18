Driver wanted in fatal Mississauga hit-and-run surrenders to police

A driver wanted in a hit-and-run in that left a 61-year-old woman dead in Mississauga on Thursday night has surrendered to police.

Peel police responded to a call about a pedestrian struck at Mavis Road in the area of Knotty Pine Grove around 8 p.m.

Peel Region police Const. Harinder Sohi said that the woman had been struck while trying to cross the street and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle fled the scene.

On Saturday, just before 7 p.m., the man surrendered to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, have dashboard video footage of the incident or who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators with the Major Collision Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

—With files from The Canadian Press