Woman struck and killed in hit-and-run in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – A 61-year-old woman was struck and killed Thursday night as she crossed a street in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Region police Const. Harinder Sohi says the victim was struck at about 8 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene near Mavis Road and Knotty Pine Grove.

Sohi says the driver fled the scene and is being urged to contact police.

Police said witnesses have identified the suspect vehicle as a small white compact car that may have damage to the front windshield.

Sohi says police hope auto body shops will be on the lookout for noticeable damage of any cars brought in over the next few days.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators with the Major Collision Bureau at 905 453-2121, ext. 3710.