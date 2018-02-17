Edmonton adventure camp turns to TV to highlight healthy living

A local camp is highlighting its goals to teach kids and families about nutrition, fitness and connecting with nature by showcasing its adventures onscreen.

“We really want to have families build those life skills that are going to keep them happy and healthy for a lifetime,” Change Adventure Camp founder Dr. Doug Klein said.

WATCH: Founder Dr. Doug Klein, along with Spider Mable and chef Mya from Little Chef Canada, talk about Change Adventure Camp.

This year, the camp filmed a television program intended to get people excited about physical activity and adventures in the great outdoors.

“We put together a project where local children have gone out [and] found adventures and we packaged that in a TV show that can show some of the best parts of Edmonton to the families that live in town,” Klein said.

A special screening of the program was held Saturday morning at the Garneau Theatre.

“Several of the kids that are here today are going to see themselves up on the big screen,” Klein said.

“It’s going to be exciting. They’ve dedicated their time to putting the TV show together and their parents get to celebrate that as well.”

The program was a pilot project, but work has begun to release more episodes with an eye towards making it a weekly adventure show.