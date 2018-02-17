Long weekend brings snowy and cold conditions across southern Alberta

Southern Albertans are dealing with another round of wintery weather this February long weekend.

In Calgary, light snow began Friday evening and ramped up once again early Saturday morning.

Calgary is expecting periods of snow this afternoon and this evening.

A strong disturbance pushing in from the Pacific and a blast of Arctic air are to blame for southern Alberta’s latest storm.

Saturday morning, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for several locations just outside of Calgary.

As of 1 p.m., a snowfall warning remained in effect for Kananaskis, Canmore, Okotoks, High River, Claresholm, Cardston, Fort Macleod, Magrath, Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River, Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek and Waterton Lakes National Park.

Environment Canada said the areas under the warning will see 15 to 25 centimeters of snow, while the deep southwest corner of the province could see up to 30 centimeters by Sunday.

Alberta Transportation’s website showed highways outside of Calgary in yellow, indicating they were partly covered with snow and ice.

Road conditions can deteriorate quickly as heavier snow is expected to fall throughout the day.

In Calgary, four to nine centimeters of snow is possible on Saturday, with higher amounts on the western and southern edges of the city.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday, a few lingering flurries will produce another centimeter or two of precipitation before the system dissipates.

Cold temperatures and a strong north wind will also create a wind chill overnight — early Sunday morning it will feel more like -27 when you factor in the wind.

Milder and sunnier conditions are expected by mid-week.