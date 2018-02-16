‘Considerable’ avalanche risk in Banff, Yoho, Kootenay national parks

Parks Canada is advising people to “avoid avalanche terrain” in Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks this long weekend due to considerable avalanche risk.

The warnings pertain to the treeline and alpine mountain terrains – below treeline areas have a forecasted moderate risk.

“Considerable” risk means natural avalanches are possible and human-triggered ones are likely, according to the Parks Canada website.

The agency also said small avalanches could happen in many areas, large avalanches could occur in specific areas or very large ones could happen in isolated areas.

The avalanche conditions are forecasted to last through the weekend into Monday.

“Despite the strong feel to the upper snowpack, the threat of large avalanches remains a concern,” Parks Canada said on its website.

“Please continue to play safe.”