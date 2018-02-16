Grandmother may have prevented another school shooting after calling 911 to report her grandson

Police in Washington State say a school shooting may have been avoided this week after a grandmother discovered her grandson may have had plans to stage a shooting at his high school.

So she called 911 to report him.

While the United States continues to mourn the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, more details are emerging about the arrest of Joshua O’Connor, 18, in Everett, WA this past Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Everett Police Department, authorities became aware O’Connor was planning a school shooting after his grandmother discovered his diary, which contained his plans to stage a shooting at one of two nearby high schools.

Audio of the 911 call (listen above) made by the grandmother at 9:30 a.m. last Tuesday shows the remarkably calm exchange as she informs police her grandson may be planning a shooting.

“I’m finding journal entries from my grandson,” Cathi O’Connor, Joshua’s grandmother, told the 911 dispatcher. “He’s planning to, um, have a mass shooting at one of the high schools.”

According to CBS News affiliate KIRO-7, police discovered detailed excerpts inside O’Connor’s diary allegedly outlining his intention to carry out plans for a shooting at one of two local schools.

“I’m preparing myself for the school shooting. I can’t wait,” one excerpt allegedly reads. “My aim has gotten much more accurate … I can’t wait to walk into that class and blow all those (expletives) away.”

Another passage allegedly outlines O’Connor’s desire to become “infamous” by “learning from the mistakes” of past school shooting perpetrators.

“I need to get the biggest fatality number I possibly can. I need to make this count,” the diary entry allegedly reads.

“I’ve been reviewing many mass shootings/bombings (and attempted bombings). I’m learning from past shooters/bombers’ mistakes, so I don’t make the same ones.”

According to police, the grandmother also informed officers she discovered a rifle hidden inside O’Connor’s guitar case, which prompted a police search of O’Connor’s residence.

“During a search warrant served at the residence, detectives seized O’Connor’s journal, inert grenades, a cellular phone, and a High Point 9 mm carbine rifle,” reads a statement from Everett Police.

Following O’Connor’s arrest, Chief of Police Dan Templeman praised Cathi O’Connor for taking such bold initiative, even against her own grandson.

“This is a case where the adage ‘see something, say something’ potentially saved many lives,” Templeman said. “It is critically important for community members, to include students and parents, to remain observant and immediately report odd or suspicious behaviors with our children or with fellow students.”

“We were fortunate that a family member believed there were credible threats and contacted law enforcement for further investigation. I’m sure the decision was difficult to make, but fortunately, it was the correct one.”

Police have booked O’Connor into Snohomish County Jail. He faces a charge of probable cause for attempted murder “due to planning and taking substantial steps toward executing a school shooting.”

Police reiterate there is no active threat for any school in the Everett, WA region at this time.