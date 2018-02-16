Hamilton police investigate threat of school shooting at Sir Winston Churchill
There was a police presence at an east-end high school on Friday morning after a threat had been made about a possible school shooting.
Hamilton police received the information at around 10 p.m. Thursday night and were on scene at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School as classes got underway Friday morning.
Police have concluded their investigation and said there was no actual threat and are satisfied that none of the students and staff were in any danger.
