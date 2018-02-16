$1M Lotto 6-49 prize claimed by Saskatoon couple

Saskatchewan Lotteries announced its first million-dollar win of 2018 on Friday.

Janet Sinclair and David Herbers just won the $1,000,000 guaranteed prize on the Feb. 10 Lotto 6-49 draw.

The Saskatoon couple said they plan to share some of their winnings with family, finish some home renovations and look forward to retirement.

“It’ll help when it’s time to retire,” Sinclair said in a press release.

“We don’t have to worry about the future so much.”

Their winning ticket was purchased from the 7-Eleven at 101-3377 8th St. East. The couple’s winning selection was 32295238-01.