October 21, 2017 6:32 pm
Updated: October 21, 2017 6:39 pm

Saskatoon couple wins $1M with Lotto 6/49 ticket

A Saskatoon couple bought their Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $1 million from the Silverwood Convenience Store.

Saskatchewan Lotteries / Supplied
A Saskatoon couple is $1 million richer, thanks to their lucky Lotto 6/49 ticket.

Dennis and Marjorie Petryshyn bought their winning ticket from the Silverwood Convenience Store.

Dennis made the discovery when he stopped in at the same store and checked the ticket.

“When the reality hits you, do you stay calm and collected, or do you dance and do a jig?” he said in a press release.

“It took a while, but I found my happy dance. In private.”

The couple said they’re still making plans for the prize money, however the win has given them a new sense of financial security.

“This win will help us make a more comfortable life for us and for our kids,” Marjorie said in a press release.

