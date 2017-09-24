Canada
September 24, 2017 11:16 am

Winning Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in London

By Reporter  AM980

Lotto 6/49 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume
A A

The $5 million jackpot winning ticket for the Saturday’s draw was sold in London.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 for an estimated $5 million jackpot plus the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draw.

Since Lotto 6/49 was launched in June 1982, there has been a total of 3,515 Lotto 6/49 draws with Ontario players having won more than $11.9 billion in prizes, including 1,345 jackpot wins.

READ MORE: London man, 70, wins Encore prize twice in single month

There have been 459 guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws to date. Two hundred and six of the winning tickets have been sold in Ontario.

Players can purchase a ticket at authorized OLG retailers or buy online at PlayOLG.ca until 10:30 p.m. for the draw that evening.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s Lotto 6-49 draw were: 4, 11, 15, 20, 35 & 47. The bonus was 25.

The Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed Prize was: 70559127-01.

*With a file from the Canadian Press 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
London
Lottery
Lotto 649
money
prize

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News