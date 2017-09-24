Winning Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in London

The $5 million jackpot winning ticket for the Saturday’s draw was sold in London.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 for an estimated $5 million jackpot plus the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draw.

Since Lotto 6/49 was launched in June 1982, there has been a total of 3,515 Lotto 6/49 draws with Ontario players having won more than $11.9 billion in prizes, including 1,345 jackpot wins.

There have been 459 guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws to date. Two hundred and six of the winning tickets have been sold in Ontario.

Players can purchase a ticket at authorized OLG retailers or buy online at PlayOLG.ca until 10:30 p.m. for the draw that evening.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s Lotto 6-49 draw were: 4, 11, 15, 20, 35 & 47. The bonus was 25.

The Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed Prize was: 70559127-01.

