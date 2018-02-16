Judge rejects challenge of Toronto actress’ lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein

A judge has rejected a challenge to a Toronto actress’ sexual assault lawsuit against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, his former assistant and two entertainment companies.

The Toronto actress, who cannot be named, alleges in her statement of claim that she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein nearly two decades ago.

She claims Schneeweiss set up a meeting between her and Weinstein in 2000, despite having some degree of knowledge that it might lead to a sexual assault.

Schneeweiss’s lawyer argued earlier this week that, although time limits have been abolished for cases relating to sexual assault, Schneeweiss’s alleged acts were not necessarily perpetrated “in relation” to any alleged sexual assault.

Justice Patrick Monohan ruled today that the allegations against Schneeweiss are clearly related to an alleged sexual assault and should therefore not be subject to any statute of limitations.

None of the allegations against Weinstein or Schneeweiss have been proven in court. No statements of defence have been filed in the case.