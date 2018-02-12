Harvey Weinstein’s former assistant challenging parts of lawsuit from Toronto actress

A lawyer for a former assistant to Harvey Weinstein is challenging parts of a lawsuit brought by a Toronto woman against his client and the disgraced Hollywood producer.
Barbara Schneeweiss worked for Weinstein for approximately 20 years and is named as a defendant in the suit from a Toronto actress who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein nearly two decades ago.
READ MORE: Harvey Weinstein sued by New York attorney general following sexual misconduct probe
The actress, who cannot be named, alleges Schneeweiss set up a meeting between her and Weinstein despite having some degree of knowledge that it might lead to a sexual assault.
WATCH: Lawsuit against Weinstein by Canadian actress goes back to Toronto courtroom
Schneeweiss’ lawyer Jonathan Rosenstein is arguing that his client’s alleged acts are subject to a statute of limitations that has expired.
READ MORE: Canadian’s lawsuit against Weinstein considered served: judge
Rosenstein also argues that the actress does not specify how much Schneeweiss allegedly knew about Weinstein’s alleged sexual activities.
The actress’s lawsuit against Weinstein, Miramax and Disney will continue regardless of the outcome of Rosenstein’s challenge. None of the allegations in the lawsuit have been proven in court.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.