Harvey Weinstein’s former assistant challenging parts of lawsuit from Toronto actress

A lawyer for a former assistant to Harvey Weinstein is challenging parts of a lawsuit brought by a Toronto woman against his client and the disgraced Hollywood producer.

Barbara Schneeweiss worked for Weinstein for approximately 20 years and is named as a defendant in the suit from a Toronto actress who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein nearly two decades ago.

The actress, who cannot be named, alleges Schneeweiss set up a meeting between her and Weinstein despite having some degree of knowledge that it might lead to a sexual assault.

Schneeweiss’ lawyer Jonathan Rosenstein is arguing that his client’s alleged acts are subject to a statute of limitations that has expired.

Rosenstein also argues that the actress does not specify how much Schneeweiss allegedly knew about Weinstein’s alleged sexual activities.

The actress’s lawsuit against Weinstein, Miramax and Disney will continue regardless of the outcome of Rosenstein’s challenge. None of the allegations in the lawsuit have been proven in court.

