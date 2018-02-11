Crime
February 11, 2018 6:27 pm
Updated: February 11, 2018 6:36 pm

Harvey Weinstein sued by New York attorney general following sexual misconduct probe

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Uma Thurman exposes details of alleged sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein

A A

New York’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Co. following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

Story continues below

In court papers filed in Manhattan on Sunday, state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says the Weinstein Co. “repeatedly broke New York law by failing to protect its employees from pervasive sexual harassment, intimidation and discrimination.”

Schneiderman says any sale of the company “must ensure that victims will be compensated” and that employees will be protected.

READ MORE: Salma Hayek claims Harvey Weinstein threatened to ‘break my kneecaps’

Schneiderman launched a civil rights probe into the New York City-based company in October after The New York Times and The New Yorker exposed allegations of sexual assault and harassment spanning decades. The company later fired Weinstein.

Telephone and email messages seeking comment from Weinstein were not immediately returned.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Harvey Weinstein
harvey weinstein lawsuit
harvey weinstein sexual assault
harvey weinstein sexual misconduct
Metoo
Weinstein
Weinstein Co.
Weinstein Company
Weinstein lawsuit
Weinstein sued

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News