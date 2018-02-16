Canada
February 16, 2018 9:33 am
Updated: February 16, 2018 9:44 am

Fire destroys home near Bearspaw; family escapes unharmed

By Online journalist  Global News

A family of three was forced to flee for their lives when flames ripped through their home around 11 p.m. Thursday night. Global News Calgary's Sarah Offin has the details.

The house sits on an acreage on Burma Road just outside Calgary’s northwest city limits near Bearspaw.

Firefighters from Rocky View, Bearspaw, Springbank and Cochrane all responded. High winds made for challenging firefighting conditions. It took crews more than an hour to get the fire under control.

Rocky View Fire Services’ chief said the home is a complete writeoff. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— With files from Nathan Taylor.

bearspaw fire
burma road fire
Calgary
Calgary Fire
Fire
Fires
House Fire
NW calgary fire
Rocky View
Rocky View Fire

