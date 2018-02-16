Fire destroys home near Bearspaw; family escapes unharmed

A family of three was forced to flee for their lives when flames ripped through their home around 11 p.m. Thursday. The family escaped unharmed.

The house sits on an acreage on Burma Road just outside Calgary’s northwest city limits near Bearspaw.

READ MORE: 4 cats missing in McKenzie Towne fire: Calgary Fire Department

Firefighters from Rocky View, Bearspaw, Springbank and Cochrane all responded. High winds made for challenging firefighting conditions. It took crews more than an hour to get the fire under control.

Rocky View Fire Services’ chief said the home is a complete writeoff. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— With files from Nathan Taylor.