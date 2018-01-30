Morning traffic detoured along Calgary’s Ogden Road following fourplex fire

Calgary police closed a section of Ogden Road between 76 Ave. and 80 Ave. S.E. Tuesday morning after a fire at a fourplex.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the 7800 block of Ogden Road around 7:30 when a woman on her way to work noticed black smoke coming from one of the suites.

The fourplex was close to a community fire station, allowing fire crews to quickly bring the fire under control.

No one was in any of the four suites when fire crews searched the building. They were able to keep damaged limited to the suite where the fire started.

Investigators are looking into the origin and cause of the fire.

Ogden Road was expected to reopen shortly after 9 a.m.

ALERT: NB Ogden Rd at 78 Ave SE, the road is closed due to a building fire. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) January 30, 2018