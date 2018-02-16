Here’s what Canada did while you were sleeping on Day 7 of the 2018 Winter Olympics

Canada had few athletes competing for medals on Day 7 of the 2018 Winter Olympics and didn’t end up taking home any more hardware.

Here’s what you missed in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang while you were sleeping.

Figure skating

Canada’s Patrick Chan is sitting in sixth place after the men’s figure skating short program. In the final Olympics of his career, Chan performed to Dust in the Wind by Kansas, posting a final score of 90.01 heading into Saturday’s long program.

Curling

Rachel Homan’s rink dropped a 9-8 decision to Denmark in 11 ends, as Canada falls to 0-3 in women’s curling.

Speed skating

Canada’s Ivanie Blondin was in bronze medal position in the women’s 5,000-metre long track speed skating event. But the final pair both skated a bit faster than her, meaning she fell to fifth place in the end.

It was a hard race for Blondin, who pushed herself in the last lap to the point of stumbling badly before the finish line.