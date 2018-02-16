Canada defeats South Korea 7-6 in men’s Olympic curling

Canada’s men’s curling team continued its winning streak with a 7-6 victory over South Korea on Friday at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Canada, skipped by Kevin Koe, was in control for most of the game, though South Korea scored the first point in the second end. Canada came back with three points in the third and remained ahead for the rest of the game.

Canada ended the eighth end ahead 6-3. A messy shot by Korea in the eighth tapped a Canadian stone, letting Canada widen its lead by one. South Korea got a deuce in the ninth, giving Canada back the hammer for the 10th.

South Korea grabbed a single point in the 10th, but that wasn’t enough to force an extra end.

South Korea has no wins in the Olympic tournament so far. The top four teams in the round robin will advance to the semi-finals.

Both Canada and Sweden have four victories and no losses. They face each other in their next game on Saturday.

The Canadian women are not faring as well as the men: they’re at three losses and no wins so far at the Olympics.