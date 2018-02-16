Canada
Canada still searching for 1st win in women’s curling after 9-8 loss to Denmark

Team Canada skip Rachel Homan plays a stone at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Korea, Thursday, February 15, 2018.

GANGEUNG, Korea, Republic Of – Canada’s Rachel Homan is still searching for her first curling win at the Winter Olympics.

The Ottawa skip fell to 0-3 with an extra-end 9-8 loss to Denmark’s Madeleine Dupont on Friday.

Denmark (1-2), stole a single in the 11th, ending a back-and-forth matchup between last-place teams. Canada is the only rink in the women’s draw without a win.

Canada took an 8-6 lead in the eighth end when Dupont’s draw attempt came up light. But Denmark, with hammer in the 10th, scored two to tie it after Homan failed on a double-takeout.

Down 4-2 in the fifth, Homan scored four points for a 6-4 lead. Denmark replied with a deuce in the sixth to tie it.

It’s been a rocky start for Homan at her first Olympic Games. She opened the tournament Thursday with losses against South Korea and Sweden.

Canada is the defending Olympic champion. Jennifer Jones of Winnipeg skipped the Canadian team to a gold medal against Sweden at the 2014 Games in Sochi.

The 28-year-old Homan is a three-time national champion and the reigning world champion.

Canada plays the United States on Saturday.

