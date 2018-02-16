Canadians Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann miss podium in speed skating

Canada’s Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann came fifth and sixth after an impressive competition in the women’s 5,000-metre speed skating event at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Dutch skater Annouk van der Weijden set the pace right from the beginning. She was in the first pair of skaters to hit the ice. Her time of 6:54.17 stood until the fourth pair of skaters when her teammate Esmee Visser beat it with a blazing fast 6:50.23, which would earn her the gold.

Blondin started quickly, perhaps to meet Visser’s pace, but was unable to maintain it throughout the race. She slowed a lot in the last lap, even stumbling slightly as she came to the finish line. She finished in 6:59.38. Weidemann, also an Ottawa native, finished sixth with a time of 6:59.88.

Czech skater Martina Sablikova and Natalia Voronina, competing as an Olympic athlete from Russia, were the final pair. Sablikova took home the silver and Voronina the bronze, knocking Blondin out of medal contention.

Veteran German skater Claudia Pechstein, 45, came in eighth place out of twelve skaters. Pechstein went to her first Olympics in 1992, and won the bronze in this event, nearly four years before the current gold medal winner Visser was even born.

Canada has had some success in long-track speed skating so far in Pyeongchang. Ted-Jan Bloemen won gold in the 10,000-metre men’s event, and a silver in the 5,000-metre.