Canada’s Patrick Chan sitting 6th in men’s figure skating after short program at 2018 Winter Olympics

Canada’s Patrick Chan is sitting in sixth place after the men’s figure skating short program at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea on Friday.

In the final Olympics of his career, Chan performed to Dust in the Wind by Kansas, posting a final score of 90.01 heading into Saturday’s long program.

“I felt really good, more in my legs, and felt like I had the ownership of the ice, which wasn’t the case for the team event short,” Chan said after his performance. “I think it was great adding the triple toe on the Triple Lutz. It was good thinking on my feet, a lot of good positive things.”

The 27-year-old stumbled on his Triple Axel attempt, costing Chan technical deductions.

“I have had a strike of bad luck with the Axel,” the Toronto native said. “I did not grow up with the basic technique for the Axel, so I had to go back to the basics of the Axel and it’s harder when you are older.”

Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu claimed top spot in the short program, putting up a massive score of 111.68. Spain’s Javier Fernández was second after posting a score of 107.58, while Japan’s Shoma Uno rounded out the top three with a score of 104.17.

Fellow Canadian Keegan Messing ended the short program in 10th with a score of 85.11.