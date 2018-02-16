Power lines land on woman’s SUV after truck crashes into west Edmonton hydro pole

A woman was forced to spend 20 minutes in her SUV while it had live power lines on it after they came down when a truck crashed into a hydro pole in west Edmonton late Thursday afternoon.

“I was just coming out of an acupuncture appointment and all of a sudden I saw sparks and a bunch of [power] lines fall and a pole fell and I don’t know, I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time I guess,” Crystal Sawatzky told Global News.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News firefighters were called to the scene at 5:09 p.m. The situation unfolded when a gravel truck crashed into a power pole at 113 Street and 100 Avenue. No injuries or power outages were reported. Fire crews stayed at the scene until a crew from EPCOR arrived.

“I sat in my car [and] I was like, ‘OK, these are live power lines, I shouldn’t get out of my car,'” Sawatzky said. “I quickly called my husband to confirm that and then I called 911.”

She commended fire crews for arriving so quickly and said the situation was taken care of when EPCOR cut the lines.

“What are the chances that you’re just leaving an appointment and all of a sudden, the power lines right beside your car and the lines are on your car.”

