Tkachuk, Hamilton lead Calgary Flames over Nashville Predators, 4-3

Matthew Tkachuk and Dougie Hamilton each had a goal and an assist in the Calgary Flames’ 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

Mark Jankowski and Curtis Lazar also scored, and David Rittich made 29 saves. The Flames won two of their last three to finish 4-2 on their longest trip of the season.

Ryan Johansen, Yannick Weber and Nick Bonino scored for Nashville, and Pekka Rinne made 27 saves. The Predators had won two in a row, and Rinne was 10-0-1 in his previous 11.

Jankowski gave Calgary its first lead at 3:24 of the third, capping a tic-tac-toe passing play with Takchuk and Sam Bennett with a tap-in from just outside the crease. Lazar’s wrist shot from the right side beat Rinne high to the glove side at 10:14 of the third to make it 4-2.

Nashville drew within a goal at 12:19 of the third when Bonino redirected a pass from Pontus Aberg by Rittich.

Rittich’s best save came on P.K. Subban’s slap shot with under a minute remaining in the game and the Predators on a power play and Rinne lifted for an extra attacker. With 9.2 seconds remaining, Rittich got his glove on an attempt from Kevin Fiala, just preventing it from crossing the goal line. A brief video review confirmed the on-ice ruling.