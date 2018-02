Bergeron, Nash lead Boston Bruins past Calgary Flames 5-2

Patrice Bergeron and Riley Nash scored two goals apiece, helping the Boston Bruins beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Tuesday night.

David Backes had two assists for the Bruins, who won for the sixth time in seven games and won’t play at home again for two weeks. Zdeno Chara had an empty-net goal and Tuukka Rask stopped 27 shots.

"I thought through last two (periods), they were the better team." – Glen Gulutzan — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 14, 2018

Calgary had won four of five. Sam Bennett and Johnny Gaudreau scored for the Flames, and David Rittich had 35 saves.

Down 4-2, the Flames gambled by pulling Rittich for an extra skater and Chara made them play with an end-to-end shot with 3:46 left to play.

Boston jumped in front on Nash’s ninth goal just 28 seconds into the game, but Bennett got his eighth of the season at 2:03 and Gaudreau stuffed in a rebound at 9:12 to put Calgary up 2-1.

Nash tied it with 3:40 left in the second, and Boston regained the lead 1:15 into the third period when Bergeron scored on the power play. Bergeron took a long pass through centre ice from Torey Krug and beat Rittich with a wrist shot to the stick side.