Sean Monahan scores 2 goals as Calgary Flames beat New Jersey Devils 3-2

Johnny Gaudreau scored the go-ahead goal and set up linemate Sean Monahan’s second of the game, and the Calgary Flames won their third straight, 3-2 over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

Backup David Rittich made 30 saves, giving Mike Smith a rare night off and helping the Flames improve to 15-5-5 on the road.

"Boy he's certainly played well for us." – Glen Gulutzan on David Rittich pic.twitter.com/EsIlSlTS0V — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 9, 2018

Taylor Hall and Pavel Zacha scored for New Jersey, which lost its second straight and sixth of nine. Keith Kinkaid made 22 saves.

Calgary, which was outshot 12-1 in the final 20 minutes, got all of its goals in the second period.

After Monahan and Hall exchanged goals in the opening 7:23, Gaudreau put the Flames ahead after getting away with a trip on Nico Hischier as Hall and Jesper Bratt skated up the ice on a 2-on-1.

Instead of shooting, Hall’s pass to Bratt was off target and the puck went around the boards. Michael Ferland collected it, found Gaudreau at the Devils’ blue line and the New Jersey native beat Kinkaid with a backhander on a breakaway at 14:33 for a 2-1 lead.