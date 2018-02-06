Michael Stone, Calgary Flames top Chicago Blackhawks 3-2

Michael Stone scored with 3:30 left and the Calgary Flames beat the Chicago Blackhawks for the second straight game, 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Dougie Hamilton and Sean Monahan also scored for Calgary, and Mike Smith made 34 saves in the opener of a six-game trip. The Flames topped the Blackhawks 4-3 Saturday night on Monahan’s overtime goal in Calgary.

Stone connected on a long slap shot from the right point. It looked as if Johnny Gaudreau might have tipped it by Jeff Glass, but Stone was credited with his third goal of the season.

The Blackhawks challenged the play, arguing Gaudreau’s stick was above the crossbar. But the officials ruled he didn’t touch the puck.

Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane scored for last-place Chicago, which has dropped three in a row. Glass finished with 20 stops.

After Monahan added an empty-netter at 18:09, the Blackhawks got one back on Kane’s team-best 21st goal with just a couple of seconds remaining. Coach Joel Quenneville then used his timeout, but Chicago was unable to come up with the tying score.