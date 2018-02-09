New York Rangers beat Calgary Flames 4-3 to snap 4-game losing streak

Mika Zibanejad scored the go-ahead goal on a power play, Henrik Lundqvist made 28 saves in relief and the New York Rangers beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Zibanejad scored his 16th goal of the season at 12:41 off a cross-ice pass from J.T. Miller.

Lundqvist replaced Ondrej Pavelec after Pavelec injured his knee in the first period. Lundqvist came out to start the second with score tied at 1.

The Rangers won for the first time since Jan. 26 at San Jose, and ended Calgary’s three-game winning streak. New York had lost 10 of its last 13 games.

Rangers forward Rick Nash, likely to be traded by the Feb. 26 deadline because of his expiring contract, tied it at 3 at 6:41 of the third with his 17th goal of the season. Michael Grabner and Kevin Hayes also scored.

Matthew Tkachuk put Calgary ahead 3-2 with his 18th goal of the season at 18:27 of the second on a power play. Brett Kulak had his first NHL goal, and Curtis Lazar also scored for the Flames.