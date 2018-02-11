Flames score two in the 3rd to beat Islanders 3-2

Matthew Tkachuk scored twice in the third period, getting the tie breaking goal with 1:05 left, to rally the Calgary Flames to a 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday night.

Mark Jankowski also scored for the Flames, who pulled into a tie with Minnesota for the second wild card in the Western Conference. Mike Smith made 23 saves before leaving due to an injury with 2 seconds remaining, and David Rittich came on to close the game.

Travis Hamonic had an assist on Tkachuk’s late goal in his first game back in Brooklyn since the Islanders dealt him to Calgary in the off-season. The defenceman, who had 26 goals and 120 assists in 444 games over seven seasons in New York, received a standing ovation from the crowd during a video tribute in the first period and was visibly emotional when discussing his time with the Islanders after Calgary’s morning skate.

Trailing 2-0, the Flames cut the deficit in half on Jankowski’s power-play goal with 9 1/2 minutes left in the middle period. Tkachuk the tied it at 9:38 of the third.

Next up, the Flames take on the Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday.