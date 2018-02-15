Indigenous business conference inspires female entrepreneurs

Bonnie Pasap and Becca Bigeagle are both aspiring makeup artists, looking for the tools to take their business to the next level.

On Thursday, Pasap and Bigeagle were at the Aboriginal Women’s Business Entrepreneurship Network (AWBEN) conference at the Saskatoon Inn and Conference Centre.

“We’re hoping (our business) becomes very successful, where it’s our main career,” Pasap said.

The pair founded Star FX Makeup Artistry, a mobile makeup team based out of Regina. The two have been working on the company for the past year, offering makeup and spa services, as well as self-confidence workshops.

“Just by doing a makeup application on a person and to see that look, and that sparkle in their eye when they feel beautiful, there is a power in that,” Pasap said.

One hundred established and aspiring Indigenous female business owners from across Canada joined together for the three-day event in Saskatoon.

“We are learning from some of the women to persevere no matter what. You’re not always going to be told ‘yes,’ but keep plugging at it and take every opportunity that comes your way.”

“The things that I’ve been taking from it is I have this big network of amazing women that I can learn from and talk with,” Bigeagle said.

The conference featured workshops, discussion panels, networking and a pitch competition.

“We’re surrounded by culture, we’re surrounded by like-minded women. It’s a place of safety. It’s a place to share your ideas without fear of being mocked. It’s a place to share your dreams,” conference co-ordinator Heather Abbey said.

The conference concludes Friday afternoon.