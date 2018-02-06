Three Manitoba women among finalists for national 2018 Mompreneur Awards

Mompreneurs and ParentsCanada Magazine have named 23 finalists, 3 of which are Manitobans, to help recognize Canada’s top women entrepreneurs.

Over 1,200 women were nominated with points being accumulated during a six day voting period between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10 that saw over 90,000 people vote online.

For the last six years the Mompreneur Awards has recognized the talent of female entrepreneurs who are making advances in today’s Canadian entrepreneurial business environment, setting new standards for women in business.

Local women nominated for awards include:

Mompreneur Award of Excellence

Tiber River Naturals Inc. – Adriana De Luca & Michelle Lalonde, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Rawnata – Natalie Dueck, New Bothwell, Manitoba

Mompreneurs Momentum Award

Beeproject Apiaries — Lindsay Nikkel, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winners are set to be announced in Toronto from March 2 – 3 at the sixth National Mompreneurs Conference.

For more information about the awards and prizing visit Mompreneurs website.