Charges stayed against Fort McMurray man in fatal pedestrian collision

Charges of dangerous driving have been stayed against a Fort McMurray man in relation to a collision in the northern Alberta city in 2017.

The man instead faces one count of careless driving.

Two people were killed on Sept. 6 when they were hit by a vehicle on Real Martin Drive at around 8:30 p.m.

The identity of the 52-year-old woman and the 56-year-old man weren’t released, but police said they were both residents of Fort McMurray.

The driver was arrested at the scene.

In a statement provided to Global News on Thursday, a spokesperson for Alberta Justice said new evidence came to light and charges of dangerous driving causing death did not meet the prosecution standard of “reasonable likelihood of conviction.”

Warren Anthony Graham is expected to be back in court later this year. Alberta Justice did not provide a court date.