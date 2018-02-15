Vancouver crime stats show overall drop for 2017

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) has released its 2017 crime statistics, and overall the crime rate has dropped by 1.5 per cent compared to 2016.

That said while most types of property crime decreased, there’s been a one-and-a-half-per-cent spike in theft from vehicles.

According to the release, general property crime has stopped its steady five-year climb, dipping two per cent and break-ins are down 18 per cent compared to 2016.

Traffic-related injuries and deaths are down overall by five per cent, with fatalities down from 15 in 2016 to 13 in 2017.

Apprehensions under the Mental Health Act are also down 1.1 per cent, from 2,822 to 2,790.

Not everything dropped though.

Overall, violent crime went up 1.9 per cent between 2016 and 2017, and sexual offences were up two per cent from 454 to 463.

Homicides also spiked from 12 in 2016 to 19 in 2017, and incidents of shots being fired were up from 26 to 31.