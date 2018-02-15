Endangered leatherback sea turtle found frozen in Cape Breton lake

Preliminary tests suggest an endangered, 360-kilogram leatherback sea turtle found frozen last week in Cape Breton’s Bras d’Or Lake likely died from starvation.

Laura Bourque, veterinary pathologist with the Canadian Wildlife Health Co-operative in Charlottetown, performed a necropsy on the rare reptile late Wednesday.

She says the animal appeared to be emaciated, and she confirmed there was no other obvious cause of death – though other tests have yet to be completed.

Sea turtle biologist Mike James says there have been eyewitness accounts of leatherbacks in the Bras d’Or Lake chain in the past, but this recent find represents the first time a specimen has been positively identified in the area.

James says leatherbacks typically avoid narrow inlets and channels, like the ones that connect Bras d’Or Lake to the Atlantic Ocean.

However, he says it’s possible the turtle was following its favourite food – jellyfish – when it entered the saltwater lake system and later failed to find its way back to the open ocean.

Leatherback turtles are annual visitors to Canada’s Atlantic coast and the Gulf of St. Lawrence, but they typically head south to tropical waters by early October.