Police looking for three suspects after machete attack in North Central
Regina Police is looking for three suspects, after a man was attacked with a machete in North Central Regina early Thursday morning.
Officers were called to Pasqua Hospital to talk to a man who was injured during a robbery in the 1400 block of Robinson Street. The victim was walking in an alley when he was approached by three males, one of which was holding a machete.
The victim was hit with the machete and suffered a cut to his forearm. The victim had some personal items taken from him before the suspects fled the scene.
The victim was released from hospital with a non-life threatening injury. There are currently no suspects in custody.
Anyone that has any information that could help police are asked to call 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.