Police looking for three suspects after machete attack in North Central

Regina Police is looking for three suspects, after a man was attacked with a machete in North Central Regina early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to Pasqua Hospital to talk to a man who was injured during a robbery in the 1400 block of Robinson Street. The victim was walking in an alley when he was approached by three males, one of which was holding a machete.

The victim was hit with the machete and suffered a cut to his forearm. The victim had some personal items taken from him before the suspects fled the scene.

The victim was released from hospital with a non-life threatening injury. There are currently no suspects in custody.

Anyone that has any information that could help police are asked to call 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.