Fishing without licences offered Family Day long weekend in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan’s public waters are open to anyone without the purchase of a fishing licence from Feb. 17 to 19.

The province is once again offering its free fishing weekend this winter to coincide with the Family Day statutory holiday.

Anyone can ice fish in waters with an open sport fishing season.

Saskatchewan Environment Minister Dustin Duncan said the province’s lakes attract over 250,000 anglers annually.

Officials are reminding people to use common sense when going out on frozen lakes. A minimum of 10 centimetres of ice thickness is required for walking and 30 cm for light vehicle travel.

Fishing regulations, including possession limits, remain in effect this coming weekend

Free fishing weekend does not apply in national parks.

More information about fishing in Saskatchewan can be found here.