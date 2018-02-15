Kootenay Ice lose 3-2 to Saskatoon Blades

The Saskatoon Blades edged the Kootenay Ice 3-2 in Western Hockey League (WHL) action on Wednesday.

Blades forward Kirby Dach scored the first goal of the game and followed it up with two assists in front of 2,022 fans at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook, B.C.

Dawson Davidson and Michael Farren also netted goals for Saskatoon.

Kootenay’s goals were scored by Colton Veloso and Brett Davis.

Goaltender Nolan Maier stopped 25 shots in net for Saskatoon. Matt Berlin made 24 saves for the Ice (24-31-3).

The Blades (29-26-3) play the Lethbridge Hurricanes (26-24-6) next on Friday in Alberta.