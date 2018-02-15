Florida school shooting: Trump tweet points finger at mental health, silent on gun control

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school on Wednesday that left 17 students dead — and made no mention of growing calls for reform to gun control laws. Instead, he suggested neighbours and classmates should have reported the suspect to police sooner.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, is charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.



So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!

According to comments made by Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel to American media, the alleged shooter had an online presence with what he described as “very, very disturbing” content.

Multiple reports — including one from the New York Times — state Cruz had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and that some students who had known him described Cruz as a “troubled kid” who bragged about killing animals. They said he showed off his guns and that his mother had in the past tried calling police to have them intervene in his behaviour.

The shooting marked the 18th school shooting of the year and is one of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern American history.

Connecticut Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy gave a powerful speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate while police were hunting for the shooter, saying that those who refuse to act to implement reforms to gun control laws are responsible for such tragedies.

“This epidemic of mass slaughter. This scourge of school shooting after school shooting. It only happens here, not because of coincidence, not because of bad luck, but as a consequence of our inaction,” he said.

“We are responsible for a level of mass atrocity that happens in this country with zero parallel anywhere else.”

His voice was part of a chorus of calls that only seem to grow angrier at the lack of action by American leaders in trying to prevent such atrocities from happening again.

Among those was Gabrielle Giffords, the former Arizona congresswoman who survived being shot in the head in 2011 while holding a constituency meeting in Tuscon, Ariz.

Since the shooting, she has become an advocate for gun reform.

Massachusetts congressman Seth Moulton, as well as numerous other politicians, also lent their voices to the call for reforms, saying the time has come to act.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. ET Thursday and is expected to have further comments on the shooting at that time.