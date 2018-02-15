Van parked in residential driveway in Montreal North targeted by arsonists

The arson squad is investigating after an early morning vehicle fire in Montreal North.

Police were called in to lend assistance to the fire department at 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Criminal fire of a van in a private driveway, on Salk avenue in Montreal North. No suspect for now, no injuries. Transferred to @SPVM arson squad. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/2SsIQ1vZvI — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) February 15, 2018

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said the van was parked in the driveway of a residence located on Salk Avenue, near Henri-Bourassa Boulevard East.

“The fire was quickly brought under control,” she said. “The vehicle was a total loss, but there was little damage to the property.”

There are no suspects and no witnesses.

The vehicle has been towed for forensic analysis. The investigation is ongoing.