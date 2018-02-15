Crime
February 15, 2018 6:15 am

Van parked in residential driveway in Montreal North targeted by arsonists

By Web producer  Global News

The arson squad is investigating an early morning fire in Montreal North. Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018,

Yannick Gadbois/Global News.
The arson squad is investigating after an early morning vehicle fire in Montreal North.

Police were called in to lend assistance to the fire department at 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said the van was parked in the driveway of a residence located on Salk Avenue, near Henri-Bourassa Boulevard East.

“The fire was quickly brought under control,” she said. “The vehicle was a total loss, but there was little damage to the property.”

There are no suspects and no witnesses.

The vehicle has been towed for forensic analysis. The investigation is ongoing.

