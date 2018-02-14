Failure to brake on time could cost a life: Winnipeg driving experts

Driving experts are calling on Winnipeggers to pay more attention to crossing walk signals.

On Tuesday an 8-year-old boy was killed while crossing the street at a signalled crosswalk on St. Anne’s Road near Bank Avenue.

Winnipeg police have released few details about what happened in the moments leading up to the crash, but said Wednesday the driver isn’t likely to face any criminal charges.

Driving instructors and pedestrians told Global News they see far too many near-misses at crosswalks across the city, and are urging caution.

There are 177 pedestrian corridors across Winnipeg — that’s 177 potential spots pedestrians could be hit by an oncoming vehicle if it doesn’t stop in time.

In a span of 20 minutes, Global news saw four pedestrians face near collisions with on-coming vehicles at pedestrian-controlled crosswalks after they had pressed the button to walk across the road safely.

“Couple tonne automobile moving through 60 kilometres here, they hit me they might need a new paint job, but I’m dead, right?” said one man who uses the pedestrian crossing outside Grant Park Shopping Centre almost daily.

According to Manitoba Public Insurance numbers, if you combine the reaction time and the braking distance for a car travelling at 60 kilometres an hour in ideal weather conditions, your vehicle will travel 45.2 meters — that’s about 10 car lengths.

Driving experts said if road conditions are icy, snowy, or wet, then you need to be stopping much sooner if you know there’s any form of a pedestrian crossing or crosswalk ahead.

Harold Tabin is with A Confidence Driving School. He said no pedestrian’s life should be at risk due to cars skidding or failing to stop.

“Why wait for them to get there? You already know they’re coming there. You should already be on your brake and slowing down, not waiting for the last possible second to apply your brake,” Tabin said.