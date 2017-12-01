Part of Main Street shut down after crash in Winnipeg’s North End

Winnipeg police have closed all southbound lanes of Main Street between Church and St. Johns after a collision at the intersection.

Officers are calling the incident “serious”. It happened around 6 a.m. Friday.

Update: Southbound Main St from Church to St. Johns will be closed until further notice. Please find alternate routes. #traffic #winnipeg @WinnipegTMC — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 1, 2017

The traffic unit is on scene investigating. Police initially closed the area around Anderson Avenue but expanded the closure around 9 a.m. Friday.

It’s unclear when the area will be open to traffic again.

Northbound lanes remain open.