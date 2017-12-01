Part of Main Street shut down after crash in Winnipeg’s North End
Winnipeg police have closed all southbound lanes of Main Street between Church and St. Johns after a collision at the intersection.
Officers are calling the incident “serious”. It happened around 6 a.m. Friday.
The traffic unit is on scene investigating. Police initially closed the area around Anderson Avenue but expanded the closure around 9 a.m. Friday.
It’s unclear when the area will be open to traffic again.
Northbound lanes remain open.
