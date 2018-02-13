Motor Vehicle Collision
February 13, 2018 9:42 am
Updated: February 13, 2018 9:51 am

Crews on scene at Bank Avenue and St. Annes Road after motor vehicle collision

An incident at Bank Avenue and St. Annes Road could affect your morning commute.

St. Annes at Varennes and Bank is shut down in both directions.

Reports from the scene say the pedestrian involved was a child.

We’ll continue to update you as more information becomes available.

