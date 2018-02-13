Crews on scene at Bank Avenue and St. Annes Road after motor vehicle collision
An incident at Bank Avenue and St. Annes Road could affect your morning commute.
Police say crews are just arriving on scene at a pedestrian motor vehicle collision.
St. Annes at Varennes and Bank is shut down in both directions.
Reports from the scene say the pedestrian involved was a child.
We’ll continue to update you as more information becomes available.
