Winnipeg man in custody in Kenora for meth trafficking

A Winnipeg man is among several people charged for suspected drug trafficking in Kenora, Ont.

The Ontario Provincial Police said four people were arrested Tuesday following a joint investigation between the Kenora OPP and Treaty Three Police Service.

Nathanial Jordan, 38, from Winnipeg was charged with possession of crystal meth for the purpose of trafficking.

Police seized crystal methamphetamine, hydromorphone, marijuana, cash and other items used in the drug trade. The estimated street value was $30,000.

The other three charged were from Kenora.

Joey Nicolas, 34, was charged with:

Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine

Possession of Cannabis Marijuana

Possession of Proceeds of Crime under $5,000

Frederick Ottertail, 42, was charged with:

Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Brandon McDonald, 23, was charged with:

Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Crystal methamphetamine

Possession of Cannabis Marijuana

Possession of Hydromorphone

All four were held in custody pending a bail hearing.