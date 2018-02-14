Toronto police say high-risk sex offender released from prison

Officers from the Toronto sex crimes division say a 45-year-old man who was sentenced in 2009 for a violent sexual assault has been released from prison for time served.

Police say Joseph Thayakaran Joseph, who was convicted on two counts of sexual assault and forcible confinement, is a high-risk individual with the potential to re-offend.

Joseph is expected to live in Toronto after his release following an eight-year, 10-month sentence.

Conditions for his release include reporting weekly to Toronto police and identifying any relationships with a female. He is also prohibited from contacting any person through social media without permission.