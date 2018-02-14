Heritage home at 100 Stanley St. in London one step closer to removal

After a fight that tugged at the heartstrings of Londoners, Nan Finlayson’s time in her heritage home at 100 Stanley St. may be drawing to a close.

City council voted unanimously to approve an environmental assessment of the $39-million road widening and bridge replacement project during their meeting on Tuesday night.

Ward 13 Coun. Tanya Park said it wasn’t an easy decision.

“It certainly is a difficult call for council … the River Forks Neighbourhood Association did a tremendous amount of advocacy with the property owner at 100 Stanley St.”

The city has offered to cover the costs of moving her house to a vacant lot across the street.

Finlayson can contact the province’s Ministry of the Environment, but it must be in regard to the city’s process, not about the outcome of the project

Construction on the Wharncliffe Road project is expected to begin in 2021.