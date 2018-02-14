Politics
February 14, 2018 7:35 am

Heritage home at 100 Stanley St. in London one step closer to removal

By Staff 980 CFPL
980 CFPL
A A

After a fight that tugged at the heartstrings of Londoners, Nan Finlayson’s time in her heritage home at 100 Stanley St. may be drawing to a close.

City council voted unanimously to approve an environmental assessment of the $39-million road widening and bridge replacement project during their meeting on Tuesday night.

Ward 13 Coun. Tanya Park said it wasn’t an easy decision.

Story continues below

“It certainly is a difficult call for council … the River Forks Neighbourhood Association did a tremendous amount of advocacy with the property owner at 100 Stanley St.”

The city has offered to cover the costs of moving her house to a vacant lot across the street.

READ MORE: London senior continues fight to keep heritage home

Finlayson can contact the province’s Ministry of the Environment, but it must be in regard to the city’s process, not about the outcome of the project

Construction on the Wharncliffe Road project is expected to begin in 2021.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City Council
Horton Street
London
nan finlayson
wharncliffe road
Wharncliffe Road Construction
wharncliffe road widening

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News