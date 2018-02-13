Snowfall warning issued across Metro Vancouver as flakes start to drop

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning across Metro Vancouver as flakes started to fall across the region on Tuesday.

The snowfall warning called for as much as 10 to 15 centimetres.

The warning applied to the North Shore, the City of Vancouver (including Burnaby and New Westminster), northeast areas of Metro Vancouver including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, southeast areas of Metro Vancouver including Langley and Surrey, as well as the Fraser Valley.

Snow fell as a “moist Pacific front” was expected to move across B.C.’s South Coast on Tuesday night.

Rain and snow were expected over lower elevations, while as much as 10 centimetres of snow was projected for higher elevations.

Some parts were also expected to see up to 15 centimetres.

Environment Canada warned that visibility could be suddenly reduced with the snowfall.

Drivers were advised to adjust their plans with changing road conditions.