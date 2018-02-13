B.C. South Coast bracing for some snow to fall Tuesday evening

B.C.’s South Coast is still expecting some snow to fall Tuesday evening and into Wednesday but there is some uncertainty with this forecast.

For lower elevations, with the air temperature remaining cool and only a few degrees above freezing Tuesday afternoon, Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says mixed rain and snow will be common. However, there is a chance temperatures could cool even further Tuesday evening, resulting in anywhere from 0-15 cm of snow by Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, snow is expected to fall over higher elevations. “Wet snow at those higher points could easily accumulate to five to 15 centimetres by late evening and overnight Wednesday,” says Madryga.

A Special Weather statement, issued by Environment Canada, remains in place for much of the South Coast.

READ MORE: Snow forecast for Vancouver, Fraser Valley, East Vancouver Island starting Tuesday

Snow later today & tonight. High elevations could see up to 15cm by morning. But there is uncertainty for low elevations. There is a chance temps stay warm & only rain or a rain/snow mix falls. However, there is also chance the temps drop & anywhere from 0-15 cm falls. @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/8sHAvuv5ms — Kristi Gordon (@KGordonGlobalBC) February 13, 2018

The statement is in place for:

City of Vancouver – including Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

North Shore – including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford