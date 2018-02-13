B.C. South Coast bracing for some snow to fall Tuesday evening
B.C.’s South Coast is still expecting some snow to fall Tuesday evening and into Wednesday but there is some uncertainty with this forecast.
For lower elevations, with the air temperature remaining cool and only a few degrees above freezing Tuesday afternoon, Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says mixed rain and snow will be common. However, there is a chance temperatures could cool even further Tuesday evening, resulting in anywhere from 0-15 cm of snow by Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, snow is expected to fall over higher elevations. “Wet snow at those higher points could easily accumulate to five to 15 centimetres by late evening and overnight Wednesday,” says Madryga.
A Special Weather statement, issued by Environment Canada, remains in place for much of the South Coast.
The statement is in place for:
- City of Vancouver – including Burnaby and New Westminster
- Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge
- Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley
- Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta
- North Shore – including West Vancouver and North Vancouver
- Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack
- Fraser Valley – east including Hope
- Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford
- East Vancouver Island – Courtenay to Campbell River
- East Vancouver Island – Duncan to Nanaimo
- East Vancouver Island – Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay
- Howe Sound
- Sunshine Coast – Gibsons to Earls Cove
- Sunshine Coast – Saltery Bay to Powell River
- Southern Gulf Islands
